Tue, March 22, 2022

program

Miss Heritage pageant reaches out to Narathiwat youngsters in a national cultural integration effort

In a project to encourage cultural exchange between people of the three southernmost parts of Thailand and the rest of the country, a beauty pageant, “Miss Heritage”, has invited youngsters from Narathiwat province, one of the three deep South provinces, to join the beauties on stage for scout activities and bonding.

In the coming years, Miss Heritage plans to also invite youngsters from Yala and Pattani, the other two of the three deep South provinces, to bridge the historical and cultural divide.

Nation Thailnad
