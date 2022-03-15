Fri, March 25, 2022

program

Thai footballer’s shocking attack caught on video

Check out video of the shocking attack, as well as the punishment that awaits Aitsaret.

Bangkok FC’s Aitsaret Noychaiboon smashed his elbow into an opponent’s face during a Thai League 3 match on Sunday.

Aitsaret was immediately sacked by his club and now faces more punishment from the Football Association and society.

