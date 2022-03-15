Thai footballer’s shocking attack caught on video

Bangkok FC’s Aitsaret Noychaiboon smashed his elbow into an opponent’s face during a Thai League 3 match on Sunday.
Aitsaret was immediately sacked by his club and now faces more punishment from the Football Association and society.
Check out video of the shocking attack, as well as the punishment that awaits Aitsaret.
Published : March 15, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 24, 2022
Published : Mar 24, 2022
Published : Mar 24, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022