Our goal is the 2024 Summer Olympics: equestrian sisters Suphakamol and Suphajit

In April, two sisters Suphakamol “Pam” Vuntanadit and Suphajit “Patty” Vuntanadit became the first Thai riders to compete in the Grand Prix, the highest level on the international stage, in the dressage category in Poland.

The Nation will introduce you to the charm of this sport and talk to the Thai sisters on their biggest dream of qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.