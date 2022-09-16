Thai officials warn public to brace for potential flooding amid heavy downpours | The Nation

Thai officials on Wednesday issued a warning alerting residents living along the Chao Phraya to brace for flooding amid incessant downpours that have battered the region in recent days.
The Thai Royal Irrigation Department said it had opened floodgates to increase the volume of water discharged through the Chao Phraya Dam as a countermeasure.
Starting Thursday, the amount of water flowing through the dam has expanded from 1,800 cubic meters per second to roughly 2,000 cubic meters per second.
Subsequently, the water level in the downstream area is expected to rise from 40 centimeters to 60 centimeters.