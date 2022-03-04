AP (Thailand) is the top real estate developer this year with 65 projects

Sansiri

New launches: 46 projects with a total value of Bt50 billion

Revenue target: Bt35 billion

Presales target: Bt35 billion

Sansiri CEO Srettha Thavisin said the company will launch 46 new projects this year, divided into 18 condominium projects and 28 other residential projects on the ground.

Noble Development

New launches: 18 projects with a total value of Bt47.7 billion

Revenue target: Bt29 billion

Presales target: Bt28 billion

Thongchai Busrapan, vice chairman and co-CEO of Noble Development, said his company would launch 18 projects this year, comprising 12 low-rise condominiums and ground residential projects with a value of Bt18.8 billion and six high-rise condominium projects with a value of Bt28.9 billion.

Origin Property

New launches: 31 projects with a total value of Bt42 billion

Revenue target: Bt17.5 billion

Presales target: Bt35 billion

Origin Propery CEO Peerapong Jaroon-ek said the company’s new projects will see a 137 per cent increase this year, compared to last year. The new projects comprise 12 single detached house projects with a total value of Bt13.4 billion and 19 condominium projects with a value of Bt15 billion.

Supalai

New launches: 34 projects with a total value of Bt40 billion

Revenue target: Bt29 billion

Presales target: Bt28 billion

Supalai managing director Traitecha Tungmatitham said the Covid-19 situation had affected buyers’ confidence last year so it launched just 23 residential projects. But this year, Supalai plans 34 new projects — 31 residential projects on the ground and three condominium projects. Supalai also plans to expand its projects to Chachoengsao, Lamphun, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Pathom and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

SC Asset Corporation

New launches: 27 projects with a total value of Bt40 billion

Revenue target: Bt22 billion

Presales target: Bt22 billion

SC Asset CEO Nuttaphong Kunakornwong said the company is breaking its record of new project launches this year. The 27 new projects comprise 25 residential projects with a value of Bt33.5 billion and two condominium projects worth Bt6.5 billion. The company also has a budget of Bt11.5 billion to purchase new land plots this year for future projects.

Land and Houses Plc

New launches: 15 projects with a total value of Bt29.52 billion

Revenue target: Bt33 billion

Presales target: Bt31 billion

The company plans to launch 15 new projects this year with a total value of Bt29.52 billion. They include 11 single detached house projects, four twin-house projects, two townhouse projects and one condominium.

Frasers Property Thailand

New launches: 25 projects with a total value of Bt29.5 billion

Revenue target: Bt13 billion

Presales target: Bt25 billion

Frasers Property Thailand CEO Saenphin Sukhee said the company will launch 10 townhome projects, two twin home projects, 10 single detached house projects and three other residential projects in the provinces.

Ananda Development Plc

New launches: Seven projects with a total value of Bt28.4 billion

Revenue target: Bt12.186 billion

Presales target: Bt13.979 billion

Chanon Ruengkrittiy, the CEO of Ananda Development, said the company plans to launch seven projects with a total value of Bt28 billion — five condominium projects and two residential projects on the ground.

Sena Development Plc

New launches: 49 projects with a total value of Bt27.480 billion

Revenue target: Bt12.186 billion

Presales target: Bt13.979 billion

Ketsara Thanyalakpark, the managing director of Sena Development, said the company would be undergoing a major transformation this year and would launch 15 projects worth Bt27.48 billion.