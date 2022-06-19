Bangkok's massage parlours repurposed as squeaky clean condos, offices

Many real-estate developers have purchased massage parlours to turn them into residential units, office buildings or hotels as they are located in the centre of town with easy access to transport. Closed down massage parlours are also attractive to developers because land in downtown Bangkok is running low and is very expensive.

For instance, the Chaophya 2 Bath and Massage in Phya Thai district has been turned into an office complex after the business shut down at the beginning of the year, a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration source said.

The source added that only some 100 of more than 500 massage parlours in the capital are still surviving.