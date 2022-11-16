Muay Thai champ ready to teach Apec leaders a few powerful moves

The multiple times Muay Thai champion said after a demonstration and media workshop at the media centre on Wednesday:

"If I get the chance to teach them [the leaders] Muay Thai, I'll show them how to punch, kick, and elbow. These are the fundamental but powerful and dangerous moves of Muay Thai," he explained.

The demonstration was one of several special events organised by Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry in collaboration with CP Group to promote the country's culture.

He expressed his joy at being one of the Thais invited to the Apec Summit 2022.

"When it comes to Thai culture, Muay Thai is one of the best known in the world. When foreigners think of Thailand, they remember not only how beautiful we are, but also a martial art that has been inherited for a long time."

Buakaw and his Lanna Fighting Camp team demonstrated many Thai traditional martial arts, beginning with a worship ritual, Muay Thai training, and a fighting and media workshop.

The event drew a lot of attention from Thai and foreign media, as well as Buakaw fans.