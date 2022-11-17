This Muay Thai demonstration is one of the few special events organised by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry which didn’t fail to capture the attention of Thai and foreign media alike.

The activities included a demonstration called “Wai Kru”, a ritual performance by Muay Thai fighters which pays homage to trainers both past and present. On the heels of the performance was a workshop, inviting media members on stage to get one-on-one training by boxing star Buakaw himself.

None other than Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, who took part in the workshop, showed his boxing skills on stage.