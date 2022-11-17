Sustainable development a challenging balancing act, speakers at Apec CEO Summit say

She said Peru is working on maintaining the balance between the three dimensions to prevent damage to the next generation, secure needs for the future and protect the environment.

On tackling inequality, she said Peru is working alongside the private sector and fostering partnership with foreign investors.

Given its high index of poverty, the country has developed social programmes to promote social inclusion, she added.

“Growth has to be with humans at its core," she said.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric said balancing immediate needs with long-term ones are necessary for sustainable development.

He said democracy is a solution for balancing immediate needs as it can help build confidence among people and drive the country forward.

“Protecting and improving democracy, in my opinion, is the key to sustaining the people’s well-being,” he said.

Despite a stable economy, technologies, resources and renewable energy, he said it would be meaningless if there is no equal society.

"We need social reform, otherwise we will have social problems,” he said.