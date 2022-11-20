During APEC 2022, the meetings were divided into three areas: Senior Officials’ meetings, APEC Ministerial Meetings and APEC Leaders Meetings.

Yesterday at the Apec Ministerial Meetings, 48 joint statements were issued, setting three priorities to promote trade and investment among the 21 member economies. The meeting was chaired by two Thai Cabinet members — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai and Deputy Premier and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The declaration, adopted by consensus, by APEC Economic Leaders, were: the 2022 APEC Leaders’ Declaration, and the Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy Model.

APEC 2022 saw Thailand, as host economy, navigate APEC through a year full of uncertainties to achieve three key deliverables. These include (1) the FTAAP Agenda Work Plan 2023 – 2026 to take forward the refreshed conversation on the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) in the post-COVID context, to help build capacities of economies to better prepare for next generation trade issues; (2) the Safe Passage Taskforce’s recommendations on how APEC’s safe passage work should be carried forward to continue building resilience in the region’s travel infrastructure against future disruptions, and (3) the adoption of the Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy, as APEC’s first comprehensive goals on sustainability and inclusivity agendas, which focus on 4 key areas: climate change mitigation, sustainable trade and investment, environmental conservation and waste management.

The members also averred that the war in Ukraine, caused by the Russia’s aggression, has adversely impacted the global economy. They demanded the complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine. Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy. It is constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognising that APEC is not the forum to resolve security issues, the members acknowledged that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.



The 21 members affirmed their commitment to promote strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth, recognise that more intensive efforts are needed to address today’s challenges, including climate change, extreme weather and natural disasters, food security, and sustainable energy transitions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while ensuring energy resilience, access and security in the region, including by facilitating investments in relevant activities.

And this is a summary of everything that happened at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center during APEC Thailand 2022. I am Neeracha Malisak- Lemire reporting from the Apec summit centre.