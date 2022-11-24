How Thai gifts and souvenirs won hearts of Apec leaders

The team had been assigned by the Culture Ministry on behalf of the Thai government to create and produce gifts for this special occasion to be presented to the leaders, their spouses and special guests.

The main gift set consists of three items: embossed metal picture “Rajata Saen Tok”; embossed metal accessory boxes “Rajata Muen Tok” and a clothing accessories set “Chaturabhorn”, consisting of “Ratihong” shawl, "Sukharom" face mask, "Sakyaburut" necktie, and "Phakapak" handkerchief.

Apart from the main gifts produced by the team, a silver nielloware picture frame, Yan Lipao basketry, the book: "Thai Silk for All (Directory of Thai silk)" and a coin commemorating the 29th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting were handed out to leaders and special guests as well.

Tepparat Songkraw, head of the Working Group on the Creation of Gifts and Souvenirs, said he named the project “Gifts from the Kingdom of Thailand”.

He said the project implies that “every single gift to be created must have its roots in the wisdom and heritage of the beautiful Kingdom of Thailand”.

"The gifts are meant not only to impress leaders of all nations, but every item must be valuable and functional for use or equipped with unique stories to tell at this event and spread out to each country, to ensure that the Thai identity is transmitted to the eyes of hundreds of millions of people around the world,” he said.