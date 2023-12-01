Kao Thailand partners with SCGC and Dow to develop packaging with key sustainability benefits

"The approach to sustainability that SCGC continuously emphasizes is to conduct business under the circular economy principle. This involves developing a variety of green solutions to meet the diverse needs of brand owners and consumers who care about sustainability. In this collaboration with Kao, SCGC is ready to bring expertise in the design and development of bottles and packaging bags with green plastic innovations from SCGC GREEN POLYMER™, which encompasses four main solutions: Reduce, Recyclable, Recycle, and Renewable. Our goal is to create sustainable packaging for Kao's products and to promote the efficient use of resources in line with the circular economy principle within Thailand in a tangible way," said Pisan Uawithya, SCGC Executive Director.

"Dow is committed to supporting our customers in reducing carbon emissions and plastic waste according to the circular economy principle," said Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, Dow Thailand President. "We are pleased to support Kao in the design and development of flexible packaging with key sustainability benefits. With our expertise in Thailand and Dow Pack Studio in Singapore, combined with our innovative plastics such as INNATE, ELITE, DOWLEX, and Dow PCR (REVOLOOP), we will help Kao develop packaging bags designed for recyclability that reduce the impact on the environment and meet the needs of consumers."

The MoU will lead to the development of new materials and the use of innovative technologies to design and produce packaging for Kao brands to enable a lower carbon footprint and are easily recyclable. This includes both rigid (bottle) and flexible (bag) packaging which will still maintain excellent properties to protect the products inside and provide convenience for consumers.

This collaboration is a significant step for Kao in its journey to achieve its sustainability goals, which include achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. It is also in line with the commitment of SCGC and Dow to reduce environmental impact and use innovation to create more sustainable choices for Thai consumers.