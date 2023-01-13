Reservations for popular BEV brands are driving forecasts of strong growth in the EV market in 2023, with consumer confidence supporting investment in Thailand-based production of EVs, batteries and electric charging stations.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have become a hot topic of conversation among Thais after more than 4,000 units of two models of Tesla were booked on the first day of the Telsa website accepting orders last month

Before the official arrival of Tesla to do its own marketing, the BEVs are already gaining popularity in Thailand

It is predicted that overall BEV sales in Thailand last year exceeded 12,500 units, a 212.5% increase over 2021

Total BEV sales this year are estimated at 24,000 units, a 92.0% increase over last year