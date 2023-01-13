Demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Thailand continues to rise this year.
Reservations for popular BEV brands are driving forecasts of strong growth in the EV market in 2023, with consumer confidence supporting investment in Thailand-based production of EVs, batteries and electric charging stations.
Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have become a hot topic of conversation among Thais after more than 4,000 units of two models of Tesla were booked on the first day of the Telsa website accepting orders last month
Before the official arrival of Tesla to do its own marketing, the BEVs are already gaining popularity in Thailand
It is predicted that overall BEV sales in Thailand last year exceeded 12,500 units, a 212.5% increase over 2021
Total BEV sales this year are estimated at 24,000 units, a 92.0% increase over last year
Driving range
The International Energy Agency (IEA) states that a standard BEV had an average driving range of 349 kms per charge in 2022, an increase of 44% compared to 243 kms in 2017
Charging stations
Charging devices have been developed with fast charge technology, allowing a direct current fast charge to the level of 80% of battery in less than an hour
The Energy Policy and Planning Office of the Energy Ministry reports that there are 944 charging stations nationwide
The Electric Vehicle Association Of Thailand (EVAT) states that as of September 2022, there are 2,572 charger plugs in the country, a 13% increase year on year
EVAT says 46% of charger plugs are DC type (a 53% increase from last year) and 54% are AC type (an 8% decrease)
By 2025, the number of fast-charge plugs is estimated to rise to 4,400 plugs and to 12,000 plugs by 2030
Wallbox charging devices at home have become an alternative for BEV users
BEV motorists may get wallboxes from:
- BEV manufacturers provide a free wallbox as a promotion plus free or discounted installation fee
- Property developers provide a wallbox in their new projects
- BEV users buy and install their own wallbox with cost ranging from 35,000 to 85,000 baht
Those without a wallbox can use an AC charger provided with their BEV, but the recharging takes up to 24 hours