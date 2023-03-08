Climate protection programme “Bangkok E-Bus” approved by Switzerland and Thailand under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

The Bangkok E-Bus Programme, owned by Energy Absolute Public Company Ltd, is the first authorised programme under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in all over Asia. It is supported by the Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset KliK (KliK Foundation). By purchasing the resulting Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), the Foundation makes the programme financially viable.



Climate protection activity in the field of electric mobility

The Bangkok E-Bus Programme is the first authorised climate protection activity in the context of the bilateral cooperation agreement between Switzerland and Thailand in accordance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement that is supported by the KliK Foundation. The programme owner Energy Absolute had contracted South Pole to develop the Bangkok E-Bus Programme that enables the private operator of e-buses to convert its fleet in the Bangkok Metropolitan Area from diesel to electric vehicles. In parallel, it will lay the foundation for a city-wide network of charging infrastructure. To secure the financing, the purchase agreement between Energy Absolute and the KliK Foundation on greenhouse gas emission reductions (ITMOs) from this programme was signed on 24 June 2022. The climate protection measure will contribute significantly to improving the air in the capital and, as a flagship programme, is expected to pioneer the electrification of Thailand’s mobility sector.