Thailand unveils 3 strategies to become global EV-manufacturing centre

Thailand has issued a raft of measures and policies to promote production of ZEVs, which include electric, fuel-cell and hydrogen vehicles. Among them is the [email protected] policy, aiming for 30% of vehicles made in Thailand to be ZEVs by 2030.

Thailand is targeting production of 2.4 million vehicles in 2030, of which 725,000 will be ZEVs.

To achieve that target, TAI has forged three strategies, dubbed Blue Ocean, Green Growth, and White Spirit.

Blue Ocean comprises research and development with start-ups and specialist agencies to develop innovations and technology to meet international standards.

Green Growth will lift Thailand’s emission and EV battery testing centres to international standards, offering a 10% discount on testing fees for businesses until the end of this year.

White Spirit will boost transparency and reliability in TAI's management and governance.