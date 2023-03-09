Thailand unveils 3 strategies to become global EV-manufacturing centre
The Thailand Automotive Institute (TAI) on Thursday unveiled its three-point strategy to forge a global manufacturing hub for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2030. TAI comes under the Industry Ministry and is tasked with developing the Thai automotive sector.
TAI president Kriengsak Wongpromrat said the domestic auto industry’s transition to ZEV manufacturing is being guided by the institute’s "Reshape the future" roadmap.
"TAI is also helping businesses in the automotive industry cope with the transition, especially small and medium enterprises," he said.
Thailand has issued a raft of measures and policies to promote production of ZEVs, which include electric, fuel-cell and hydrogen vehicles. Among them is the [email protected] policy, aiming for 30% of vehicles made in Thailand to be ZEVs by 2030.
Thailand is targeting production of 2.4 million vehicles in 2030, of which 725,000 will be ZEVs.
To achieve that target, TAI has forged three strategies, dubbed Blue Ocean, Green Growth, and White Spirit.
Blue Ocean comprises research and development with start-ups and specialist agencies to develop innovations and technology to meet international standards.
Green Growth will lift Thailand’s emission and EV battery testing centres to international standards, offering a 10% discount on testing fees for businesses until the end of this year.
White Spirit will boost transparency and reliability in TAI's management and governance.
TAI opened its Automotive and Tyre Testing, Research and Innovation Centre (ATTRIC) and EV battery testing centre in Chachoengsao in 2019.
Kriengsak said the institute will open its EV test track in April this year, adding that a skid-pad track will be open mid-year.
The TAI is spending 1.66 billion baht on construction of the speed and performance track and crash test laboratory, he added.
Related stories:
Carsome sets sights on becoming top online platform for used-EVs in Thailand
Thailand’s interprovincial bus operator ready to go electric
Thailand’s EV exports double in 2022, complementing surge in production