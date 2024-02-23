Chinese automakers top three EV brands for Thai buyers in 2023

BYD was the top choice with the highest number of new EV registrations in Thailand at 30,467, followed by Neta (12,777) and MG (12,462). US-based Tesla and another Chinese brand, Great Wall Motor (GWM), were fourth and fifth with 8,206 and 6,746, respectively.

Most EVs registered in Thailand were imported from overseas as the country is in the early stages of investment in domestic EV production.