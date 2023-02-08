Sustainability a pillar of Radisson Hotel Group’s long-term success after Covid-19

RHG's Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific, Ramzy Fenianos, recently told The Nation in an exclusive interview that the Covid-19 pandemic had made the world realize the importance of the environment and how tremendously it could affect everyone’s life.

"Covid-19 has shown people the value of human life and the fragility of our world, and this has accelerated the drive for sustainability as a key pillar in the industry," he said.

Fenianos stated that RHG's mission is to adapt to the needs of its customers while maintaining the group’s firm commitment to responsible business and sustainability practices.

Therefore, RHG is incorporating more innovative methods and tools to elevate the overall process aimed at achieving sustainability.

Radisson Hotel Group launched its first environmental policy in 1989. That landmark move has helped to significantly reduce its carbon footprint over the past years. By 2025, the Group aims to achieve its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 30% and eventually be carbon neutral by 2050.

To achieve its ambitious goal, RHG, in collaboration with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), has developed a new set of sustainability indicators known as ”Hotel Sustainability Basics”.