Sustainable financing can accelerate development goals: UN

"Natural resources are essential for the global economy," he said. It would be difficult to maintain economic growth and the quality of life if ecosystems and biodiversity are not protected, he added.

He advised business operators to follow five strategies to achieve SDGs: set a target and communicate it clearly, use marketing to attract consumers, promote the role of employees and partners in value chains, encourage the young generation to deal with challenges to sustainability, and create a culture of innovation.

"I believe that business operators are able to achieve their SDGs, such as reducing air pollution and adapting themselves to cope with the impact of climate change," he said.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO of UN Global Compact, said economic instability, food and energy scarcity, and rising global temperature are making development less sustainable.

The business sector has an important role to play in sustainable development, she said, adding that sustainable finance is a mechanism to accelerate sustainable development.

More than 80,000 business operators – including those who run small- and medium-sized enterprises – are facing difficulties in achieving their SDGs, Ojiambo said.

"We believe up to US$7 trillion [in sustainable financing] could be allocated to the business sector to achieve global goals," she said.

The UN Global Compact Asia and Oceania Regional Hub will be opened in Bangkok soon to help businesses across the region achieve their SDGs, she said.