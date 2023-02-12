Few Thais aware of real reasons for global warming: survey

Among Thai respondents, 75% said climate change would moderately or severely affect their offspring, while 68% said the issue was close to them.

“However, 40% of them said government and business sectors should be responsible for tackling climate change, while only 28% said everybody should be responsible,” the report showed.

Citing a global survey by the UN Development Programme and Oxford University in 2021, it said 64% of respondents said climate change was a global issue, while 59% said many countries should deal with this issue as soon as possible.

"According to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report, 7,348 natural disasters took place globally between 2000 and 2019, killing 1.23 million people and affecting more than 4.2 billion others," NESDC said.

The global economy had suffered around US$2.97 trillion (about 100 trillion baht) in damages over that period.

Meanwhile, Thailand has been hit by more than 40,000 flood crises over the past 30 years, killing over 2,000 people and causing 12.59 trillion baht in damages.

Thailand was hit by severe flooding in 2011 and 2021, with the second crisis causing up to 53 billion baht in damages.

"Many people may blame natural disasters on the government’s failure in disaster management, but these surveys have proved that the real reason is climate change,” NESDC said.