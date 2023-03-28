Sustainability lessons for Thailand from the frontline of global business

Plastics is a massive industry. How are sustainable practices being managed and implemented in the industry?

Plastic enables much of our daily lives, from keeping us clothed to ensuring that fresh food reaches our table. When it comes to key infrastructure, renewable energy, or even producing electric vehicles, there is not a comparable material that is both lightweight and durable. But while their valuable use is not debated, some of these plastics end up in landfills or the ocean.

While recycling rates vary across countries, according to the OECD’s 2022 “Global Plastics Outlook” report, only 9% of plastic was recycled in 2019. But as the recycling industry is mostly informal, the actual number may be much higher. Nevertheless, the entire world has a long way to go to reach the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. There are many factors that affect recycling rates – from better consumer education, designing for recyclability, waste segregation, plastic identification, civic infrastructures and an organised recycling industry.

SABIC’s vision for the future is that plastic should never end up in the environment, landfill or in our oceans and instead be reused and remade into new products. This vision requires a total transformation of the value chain and we have been working closely with partners across the value chain to promote a circular economy.

We announced our 2030 target to deliver 1 million tonnes of circular, polymer solutions each year, where SABIC would upscale volumes of advanced and mechanical recycling as well as bio-based materials.