Sustainability for Business Forum 2023: Back to drive businesses towards greater sustainable development

This flagship multi-chamber annual event is organised through a collaboration between the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce. This year, the multi-chamber forum is scheduled for Thursday, 18 May 2023, at the Landmark Bangkok Hotel.

Following the success of last year’s edition, SBF23 returns with a full-day forum that brings together sustainability business leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts from diverse industries to share and discuss their experiences in implementing effective sustainable business strategies. With over 200 participants from the business, governmental and non-governmental sectors joining the event last year, this year’s event is set to be bigger than ever, with an expanding list of exhibitors.

Our keynote speaker will kick off the event joining us from the floor. It is an honour to have UN Global Compact Network Thailand conveying their messages to the audience. Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Executive Director, will share her views on sustainability in business, adding to the overall knowledge-sharing surrounding best practices for business practitioners.