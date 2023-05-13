Sustainability for Business Forum 2023: Back to drive businesses towards greater sustainable development
Bangkok, 12 May 2023: The Sustainability for Business Forum 2023 (SBF2023) is back for its sixth edition to encourage Thailand-based businesses towards sustainable development.
This flagship multi-chamber annual event is organised through a collaboration between the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce. This year, the multi-chamber forum is scheduled for Thursday, 18 May 2023, at the Landmark Bangkok Hotel.
Following the success of last year’s edition, SBF23 returns with a full-day forum that brings together sustainability business leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts from diverse industries to share and discuss their experiences in implementing effective sustainable business strategies. With over 200 participants from the business, governmental and non-governmental sectors joining the event last year, this year’s event is set to be bigger than ever, with an expanding list of exhibitors.
Our keynote speaker will kick off the event joining us from the floor. It is an honour to have UN Global Compact Network Thailand conveying their messages to the audience. Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Executive Director, will share her views on sustainability in business, adding to the overall knowledge-sharing surrounding best practices for business practitioners.
After the opening talk, SBF23 will focus on five sessions, each with its unique perspective on sustainable development:
1. Sustainable Finance: This session will explore investment opportunities in sustainable industries and innovative financial solutions that can drive sustainability initiatives.
2. Solutions for Industry: This session will discuss the challenges and opportunities of sustainable sourcing in various industries and share best practices in the industry.
3. Future of Transport: This session will focus on the latest developments in sustainable transport and identify strategies for businesses to drive positive change in the transportation industry.
4. Make Bangkok More Livable: The inspirational session under the topic of ‘Make Bangkok More Livable’ is a platform for start-ups based in Thailand to share their stories of how they are addressing some of the most pressing sustainability challenges in Bangkok.
5. CEO Panel: The CEO panel is participated by CEOs and executives from regional and global companies who have implemented sustainability transversely through their business organisations, infrastructure, operations and supply chain.
List of participating speakers includes experts from: ABB Thailand, Amarenco, Amundi Thailand, Artelia, Asian Development Bank, Bluebee Technologies, Bureau Veritas, Camfil, Joint Foreign Chamber of Commerce, Klik Foundation, KLM, Lufthansa Group, Mister Loo, Muvmi, responsAbility, Rhenus Air & Ocean, Sasin School of Management, SCG Packaging PLC, Scholars of Sustenance, Signify Commercial (Thailand) Ltd., and Suranaree University of Technology.
Participants will also have the chance to explore cutting-edge products and solutions showcased at the exhibition space throughout the day.
Registration for the event is open to all interested individuals and organisations via www.eventcreate.com/e/sbf23.
For more information about the forum, visit www.sustainability4business.com.