UNESCO initiative envisions green schools, skills and communities

Kirimoke Drollett, chief of administration and finance unit, of the UNESCO Regional Office in Bangkok, spoke to The Nation at the launch of its Green Education Initiative, partnering Huawei and Thailand’s Ministry of Education.

Recent reports indicate that only 12% of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track to be achieved by 2030. Notably, SDG13, focusing on climate action, is regressing not only in Thailand but across Asia and the Pacific, Drollett said.

Thailand ranked 50th out of 163 countries in 2021 for children most at risk from climate change impacts.

Recognising the critical need for local action, the education initiative aims to tackle the pressing issue of climate change by fostering environmental education in the region.

Drollett said the initiative targets three crucial areas:

Green schools: Implementing practices promoting water security, clean energy, biomass production, and waste management within educational institutions.