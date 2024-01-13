Rubber trees title deeds project expected to boost farmers’ incomes

Initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), and the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAT), the project aims to evaluate crops with high economic value and issue corresponding title deeds to farmers, Agriculture Minister Captain Thamanat Prompow said on Friday.

The title deeds then can be used as collateral when applying for loans at the BAAC and participating financial institutions, he added.

Under the project, the RAT will be responsible for evaluating rubber trees and issuing the title deeds. More commercial banks are expected to join the campaign later.

“The title deeds would make it easier for farmers to access financial sources for their business expansion,” said Thamanat. “The project will also pave the way for carbon credit trading among rubber plantations, a move that would generate additional income to improve their quality of life, while helping the environment by cutting down greenhouse gas emissions.”

Thamanat said that after receiving the title deeds, rubber farmers can sign up for the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction programme (T-VER) and the BAAC’s Carbon Credit programme, which will officially launch next month.