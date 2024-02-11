Thai steel industry to set up environmental database in line with EU rules 

The objective is to aid compliance with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The memorandum of understanding the two parties signed focuses on assessing the life cycle of steel production processes, utilising data collection and modelling techniques.

The eventual objective is to systematically represent the industry’s production data, identifying areas for improvement to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns with the government's policy of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul stressed the importance of sustainability in achieving “Green Steel” status, particularly in response to the CBAM implemented by the EU in October 2023.