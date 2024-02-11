Thai steel industry to set up environmental database in line with EU rules
The National Metal and Materials Technology Centre (MTEC) and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) have inked an agreement to develop an environmental database for the steel industry.
The objective is to aid compliance with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
The memorandum of understanding the two parties signed focuses on assessing the life cycle of steel production processes, utilising data collection and modelling techniques.
The eventual objective is to systematically represent the industry’s production data, identifying areas for improvement to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns with the government's policy of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.
FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul stressed the importance of sustainability in achieving “Green Steel” status, particularly in response to the CBAM implemented by the EU in October 2023.
“This mechanism directly impacts businesses in Thailand's steel industry, which exported finished steel products worth 2.47 billion baht last year, accounting for 4.3% of the total export value,” Kriengkrai said. “To address this, businesses in the industry need to find ways to adapt their production models. They must seek strategies to align their production processes with CBAM requirements, ensuring that they are acceptable and compliant with specified environmental standards."
MTEC director Toemsak Srikirin, meanwhile, said: “The operation of establishing an environmental database in support of CBAM reflects increasing awareness of environment protection measures. The analysis of data is intended to create opportunities for improving production efficiency, leading to a direction in which production processes are increasingly environmentally friendly”.