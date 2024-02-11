GULF’s sustainability practices add it to the S&P yearbook for 3rd year running
Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF), a leading sustainable energy and infrastructure company in the region, was added to the 2024 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for a third year running.
The firm was listed under the electronics utilities industry category.
S&P Global, an international data and corporate sustainability index provider, compiles a yearbook every year based on the corporate sustainability assessment scores of 9,400 companies across the globe, of which only 759 were cut.
This year’s achievement highlights GULF’s commitment to conducting business sustainably.
By joining the ranks of the world’s most sustainable companies for a third year, GULF has taken another step towards its long-term value creation founded on the principles of ESG – environmental, social and governance.
This reflects GULF’s position and role as part of the Thai private sector driving sustainability on a global scale by laying down operational guidelines that comply with international standards. This has proved to be key to expanding growth and enhancing synergy between sustainable infrastructure businesses in the energy, utilities, logistics and digital sectors, while simultaneously improving the quality of life for people in the region.