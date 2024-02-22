Industries must accelerate green energy transition: FTI

The event at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel last week was hosted by one of Nation Group’s news outlets, Thansettakij.

As the industrial sector is among the largest emitters of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, the sector is calling for clean energy at an affordable price to reduce operational costs, mitigate impacts on the environment and boost trade competitiveness.

The price of oil and natural gas has fluctuated over the past four years due to such factors as geopolitics, global economic uncertainty, energy transition, natural disasters and severe weather.

Meanwhile, several regulations have been launched in response to environmental concerns, especially the European Union (EU)’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that directly affects industries like steel, electricity, cement, aluminium and fertiliser.

To cope with these issues, the FTI plans to drive green industry transition by using high efficiency machines, promoting the use of renewable energy, enabling industrial personnel to access energy-related technology, applying digital and innovations in production and creating an energy database. The federation is also urging 46 industries in Thailand to transition towards clean energy. “The industrial supply chain should be clean and accessible to drive the green industry transition,” Kriengkrai said.