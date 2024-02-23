Enhances sugarcane leaf program for renewable energy boost

For more than six years, the program has promoted green sugarcane harvesting, utilizing sugarcane leaves as raw material for bio-power generation.

Mitr Phol Group stands as a pioneering force in the development of renewable energy production processes, harnessing sugarcane leaves as a primary fuel source for biomass electricity.

The procurement of sugarcane leaves has collectively exceeded 1.7 million tons, injecting over 2.5 billion baht in additional revenue for sugarcane farmers. This year, Mitr Phol Group aims to procure over 800,000 tons of sugarcane leaves.