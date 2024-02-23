Enhances sugarcane leaf program for renewable energy boost
Mitr Phol Group reinforces the company’s sustainable development by continuing the purchasing of sugarcane leaves program from sugarcane farmers, enhancing the value of agricultural waste.
For more than six years, the program has promoted green sugarcane harvesting, utilizing sugarcane leaves as raw material for bio-power generation.
Mitr Phol Group stands as a pioneering force in the development of renewable energy production processes, harnessing sugarcane leaves as a primary fuel source for biomass electricity.
The procurement of sugarcane leaves has collectively exceeded 1.7 million tons, injecting over 2.5 billion baht in additional revenue for sugarcane farmers. This year, Mitr Phol Group aims to procure over 800,000 tons of sugarcane leaves.
Mitr Phol Group extends its commitment beyond merely harnessing the value of sugarcane leaves as a renewable energy source. The company embraces a holistic approach to encourage and support sugarcane farmers in adopting green sugarcane harvesting practices.
Through the 'Mitr Phol Modern Farm' concept and practice, the company seamlessly integrates innovation, technology, and advanced agricultural machinery to assist farmers in cost reduction, minimizing the usage of fertilizers, and optimizing water resources.
This comprehensive program also involves the dissemination of knowledge and best practices for sustainable and eco-friendly sugarcane cultivation. Mitr Phol Group actively invests in increasing the number of sugarcane harvesters and square balers. Additionally, the company purchases sugarcane leaves from farmers after they have utilized some for covering the soil surface. This not only enhances soil fertility but also promotes a balanced natural ecosystem.
Mitr Phol Group has launched a creative communication campaign titled 'Mitr Phol Group Supports Green Sugarcane Harvesting'. The campaign aims to encourage sugarcane farmers to harvest green sugarcane by using stylish quotes on vibrant, colourful stickers to adorn their trucks, bringing smiles to the farmers.
Mitr Phol also invites them to participate in a truck art competition led by the Thai Sugar Millers Corporation (TSMC). This initiative underscores Mitr Phol's commitment to promoting green sugarcane harvesting, which increases farmers' income and benefits sugarcane fields while contributing to a sustainable environment.