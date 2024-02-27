High-emission cement industry to launch Saraburi Sandbox research pilot

Napier grass: An alternative energy for cement industry?

Jaroenchai Chaliewkriangkrai, president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Saraburi chapter, said the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the TCMA have been working on research and development of alternative sources of energy to replace coal, the current main fuel driving the cement manufacturing industry.

He said researchers found that Napier grass, a perennial tropical grass native to the African grasslands, has potential as a biofuel with significantly lower emission than coal. The grass enjoys low water and nutrient requirements, and therefore can make use of otherwise uncultivated lands.

The FTI and TCMA launched a pilot project to grow Napier grass on 100 rai (16 hectares) of land in Saraburi’s Thab Kwang district with participation from surrounding communities. After 4-5 months, the grass can be harvested, dried and made into fibre that is usable as biofuel and can be sold to cement factories at 1.5 baht per kilogram.

Napier grass can also be used as animal feed, creating additional income for farmers during the off-season of rice and corn.

However, “growing Napier grass can be challenging for Thai farmers who are not familiar with the foreign plant,” said Jaroenchai. “Moreover, most farmers do not have the facilities to dry and transform harvested grass into usable fibre. This would require further investment in community grass drying factories.”