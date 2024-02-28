Thai forest area in decline, matching world trend: World Bank data

The bank attributed the loss of forested areas to the expansion of agriculture and industrialisation, which had reduced the world’s forests to about 30% of the liveable space on Earth, and comprising about 3 trillion trees.

Based on data from the World Bank, online publisher Visual Capitalist recently published visual data on the share of world forests by country, with many interesting results.

At the top of the list, Russia alone can boast more than one-fifth (20.1%) of the world’s forests. This is equal to 8 million sq. km. of forest, slightly less than half of the entire country.

In second place is Brazil with slightly more than 12% of total forests covering the land mass, close to 5 million sq.km., or more than 60% of the entire country. The biggest contributor to its forest cover is the Amazon rainforest, which has lost 237,000 sq.km. in the span of five years due to deforestation.

Canada is in third place with 3.46 million sq.km. of forests (8.6%) followed by the US in fourth with 3.09 million sq.km. (7.7%). Both countries have developed beloved national park systems aimed at protecting the natural biodiversity of the continent.

China rounds out the top five, with its 5.5% share or 2.2 million sq.km. Unlike other nations whose forest cover has seen a steady decline, China managed to in two and a half decades to increase its forest area by 511,807 sq.km., an area that exceeds the entirety of Thailand.