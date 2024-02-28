Coral and sharks back in Maya as scientists, locals restore ecosystem

The closure aimed to allow the damaged coral reefs and marine life to recover. Then after COVID, the government reopened Maya Bay but with strict regulations in place to protect its natural resources. They continue to close the beach of Maya Bay every year for two months to assist with the environmental protection.

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine biologist at Kasetsart University, said “the target point for Maya bay was to set up a system that would help us, and would become a permanent system that would still allow tourists to enjoy Maya Bay. We used to get about 6,000-7,000 tourists visiting everyday.”

Before the closure, more than 100 long-tailed boats parked daily on the sandy white beaches. This completely destroyed the shallow coral reef in Maya bay, as well as disturbing sharks that used Maya bay as hunting ground and as a nursery to lay their eggs.

Back before the closure there were 0 sharks, Dr. Thon points out, but today there are about 60 sharks in the Maya bay area.

Now, only 300 visitors are allowed per hour in Maya bay. Piers were added on the back of the island, and wooden boardwalks were installed for people to walk across the sandy island to Maya bay, rather than walking directly on the island grounds. People are only allowed knee-deep in the water, and National Park rangers sit on the beach and blow a whistle warning to tourists who venture too deep.

As for the coral, prior to the shut-down only 8% were classified as “living,” but by 2023 that number had grown to 20-30%. Dr.Thon does not expect the live coral to reach to 50% anytime soon, because it will take 10-15 years for it to grow back to what it was 50 years ago.