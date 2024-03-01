Thailand among countries facing historic heat in 2024, says marine ecologist
The El Nino phenomenon could cause temperatures in Thailand to soar to historic highs this year, well-respected marine ecologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.
"El Nino will end in June, but the temperatures in many countries could skyrocket in the first half of this year," he warned.
Posting a graphic to explain his point, Thon noted that the heat in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world could reach new highs. He also expects sea temperature to increase, triggering a risk of coral bleaching.
"International organisations have tripled surveillance levels for coral bleaching because existing data are insufficient to evaluate the situation in the age of global boiling," he added.
El Nino is triggered by a rise in surface temperatures of the eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to a phase of planetary warming. The natural phenomenon usually occurs every two to seven years and brings reduced rainfall in Southeast Asia and southern Australia. The impacts are as wide-ranging as they are serious, and affect agriculture, exports and tourism among other sectors.