Solar inclusive EGAT power project activated, now supplying electricity
Customers are now receiving energy generated by the floating solar cells at Ubonrat Dam in Khon Kaen province after its launch on Tuesday, Jiraporn Sirikham, acting governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), announced.
The key advantage of the 24 megawatt hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant at the Ubonrat Dam lies in its integration of three clean-energy sources: solar energy, hydropower, and an energy storage system using batteries.
This setup allows for the generation of electricity from solar energy during daylight hours and hydropower from the existing dam at night.
Additionally, a battery energy storage system is installed to store and reinforce the electricity produced during the transition periods, ensuring a continuous and efficient power supply from both renewable energy sources.
Furthermore, the facility boasts an energy management system and a weather forecasting system to control and manage the hydro-floating solar power plant. These systems aim to enhance the stability of electricity production, reduce limitations associated with renewable energy, and ensure a more reliable generation of electricity from renewable sources.
The solar panels occupy less than 1% of the total water surface area of the reservoir, allowing sunlight to penetrate through the water column. This design minimizes impact on the underwater ecosystem.
Additionally, both the solar panels and floating structures use environmentally safer materials, contributing to the overall sustainability of the project.
This is the second such power plant from EGAT, a part of the country’s Power Development Plan for the years 2018-2037.
The initial EGAT hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant has been operating since 2021 at Sirindhorn Dam, Ubon Ratchatani province.
The development plan includes 16 projects at nine dams, aiming to generate a combined capacity of 2,725 megawatts.
This initiative contributes to the production of clean energy, reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the electricity generation process and mitigating the impact of global warming. The project aligns with global energy trends and supports the nation’s efforts to achieve its stated carbon neutrality goals.
A ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the launch at Ubonrat Dam, attended by Liu Hongmei, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Khon Kaen Province, along with executives of the contracting party MPD Consortium, Mitr Phol Energy Services, PEA NCOM International and Dongfang Electric International Corporation.