Solar inclusive EGAT power project activated, now supplying electricity

The key advantage of the 24 megawatt hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant at the Ubonrat Dam lies in its integration of three clean-energy sources: solar energy, hydropower, and an energy storage system using batteries.

This setup allows for the generation of electricity from solar energy during daylight hours and hydropower from the existing dam at night.

Additionally, a battery energy storage system is installed to store and reinforce the electricity produced during the transition periods, ensuring a continuous and efficient power supply from both renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, the facility boasts an energy management system and a weather forecasting system to control and manage the hydro-floating solar power plant. These systems aim to enhance the stability of electricity production, reduce limitations associated with renewable energy, and ensure a more reliable generation of electricity from renewable sources.