Green Building Initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions

The initiative begins with the development of five green buildings, contributing to the advancement of a low-carbon industry.

Peerapong Krinchai, the Head of Engineering at CP Foods, said the company is striving to meet global environmental standards with the objective of achieving a net-zero emission by 2050.

This goal is being realized through the adoption of cutting-edge methods to ensure CP Foods' construction initiatives are in line with Thai's Rating of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (TREES), established by the Thai Green Building Institute.

These standards advocate for the use of environmentally friendly construction practices and sustainable energy consumption.

Achieving certification requires a building design and construction approach that focuses on the use of green materials and excludes the use of CFC refrigerants.