Green Building Initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) is actively engaged in the construction of green buildings for its operations nationwide, utilizing sustainable construction materials and implementing measures to reduce energy consumption.
The initiative begins with the development of five green buildings, contributing to the advancement of a low-carbon industry.
Peerapong Krinchai, the Head of Engineering at CP Foods, said the company is striving to meet global environmental standards with the objective of achieving a net-zero emission by 2050.
This goal is being realized through the adoption of cutting-edge methods to ensure CP Foods' construction initiatives are in line with Thai's Rating of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (TREES), established by the Thai Green Building Institute.
These standards advocate for the use of environmentally friendly construction practices and sustainable energy consumption.
Achieving certification requires a building design and construction approach that focuses on the use of green materials and excludes the use of CFC refrigerants.
From 2023 to 2024, CP Foods initiated pilot projects to construct five green buildings, including a range of facilities like office buildings, pig processing and slaughtering plants in Khon Kaen and Sisaket provinces respectively, an Advanced Pharma laboratory and office dedicated to aquatic animal operations, and the Five Star Business Factory in Nakhon Ratchasima, as well as the Nong Chok Engineering Building.
These initiatives are projected to cut over 1,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, which is akin to the environmental impact of planting 100,000 trees, and to achieve an electricity cost saving of over 15% by utilizing eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient air conditioning systems, and improved construction management practices.
CP Foods' efforts to protect the environment extend beyond its building projects, including partnerships with industry giants like the SCG group to drive innovation in green construction materials usage.
To date, the green building project in Khon Kaen has been completed, with three others in progress, all expected to receive green building certification by early 2025.
The Nong Chok Engineering Building stands out, targeting the esteemed Platinum level in green building certification and setting a high standard for energy saving within CP Foods.
Furthermore, in 2023, CP Foods and SCG initiated a pilot project to integrate CPAC green concrete into CP Foods' construction activities, marking a crucial move towards reducing carbon emissions. This includes the implementation of the Ban That Broiler chicken farm as a pioneering example of modern, sustainable farm management, employing 100% eco-friendly concrete and expanding the use of materials accredited with Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization.
Through these extensive efforts, CP Foods is not just progressing towards its aim of reducing the carbon footprint of its construction projects but is also aiding in the pursuit of a sustainable, low-carbon future for society at large.