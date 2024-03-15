Would you eat this lab-grown 'beef rice'?

Would you eat this bowl of 'beef rice'?

South Korean researchers have succeeded in growing beef cells in rice grains, which they say could become a sustainable alternative source of protein that can replace farming cattle for meat.

Professor Jinkee Hong said, "The rice grains you see now have a uniform distribution of both muscle and fat cells throughout their surface and interior, paving the way for the development of future food sources."

Professor Jinkee Hong of Yonsei University in Seoul says the "beef rice" is the first of its kind using grain particles as the base for cultivating animal muscle and fat cells.

Here's how it works.