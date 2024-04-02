SCG eyes 100% stake for its innovative low-carbon cement in Thai construction
In a bid to help Thailand get closer to its net-zero ambitions, Siam Cement Group (SCG) has come up with a “low-carbon cement” which produced low emissions during production.
“This cement was not developed just to be environmentally friendly, but to also enhance the performance of cement, meet customers’ needs in all scenarios, preserve natural resources and care for the world,” said Surachai Nimlaor, president of SCG’s Cement and Green Solutions department.
SCG is the first cement manufacturer in Thailand to be recognised for its sustainability efforts.
The production of its new low-carbon cement has helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions during production to as low as 0.05 tonnes.
The cement produced is also better or as strong as regular Portland cement, SCG said.
SCG improved its manufacturing process by using clean energy sources and utilising waste heat generated during production.
This has led to a 38% reduction in energy consumption.
It has also adjusted the raw material proportions to further reduce carbon emissions.
“Since cement production consumes a considerable amount of energy and emits carbon dioxide during the process, we decided to find out how we could reduce this impact,” Surachai said.
“With the initial low-carbon cement formula, we have reduced emissions by 15 to 20%. Moving forward, our goal is to develop new formulas that can reduce carbon emissions by up to 50%,” he added.
The proportion of low-carbon cement used in Thailand is currently 70% and SCG hopes it will reach 100% soon.
“SCG’s success is not achieved by individuals alone, but through the collaboration of everyone. This includes manufacturers, entrepreneurs, users, policymakers, and relevant government agencies. Over the past several years, SCG has actively fostered cooperation and expanded knowledge and understanding among various stakeholders. This journey has been challenging yet rewarding,” Surachai said.