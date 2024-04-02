SCG eyes 100% stake for its innovative low-carbon cement in Thai construction

“This cement was not developed just to be environmentally friendly, but to also enhance the performance of cement, meet customers’ needs in all scenarios, preserve natural resources and care for the world,” said Surachai Nimlaor, president of SCG’s Cement and Green Solutions department.

SCG is the first cement manufacturer in Thailand to be recognised for its sustainability efforts.

The production of its new low-carbon cement has helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions during production to as low as 0.05 tonnes.

The cement produced is also better or as strong as regular Portland cement, SCG said.