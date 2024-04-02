Thailand and UK foster universities’ potential

Whitehead said the project is one of the most powerful ways that Thai and British scientists, researchers, academics and universities can work together to address some of the biggest global challenges such as climate change, health, sustainable agriculture, and peace and security.

As part of efforts to break into the top 100 global university rankings, seven Thai universities are participating in this year’s project: Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, Chiang Mai University, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, Mahidol University, Thammasat University, and Naresuan University.

He said the agency is supporting Thai universities in five areas: promoting transnational education between the two countries, supporting funds for science and research partnerships to address global issues, encouraging students to study in Thai and British universities, boosting language literacy for effective collaboration, and promoting two-way relationships for mutual benefits.

“These partnerships also drive economic development and build greater trust and understanding between the people of the UK and the people of Thailand,” he said.

Punpermsak said this project is in line with the ministry’s project to reinvent universities to meet international standards and boost Thailand’s competitiveness.

“Strategy is the engine of growth as universities have knowledge to conduct research and innovation to meet the country's demand, such as electric vehicles [EVs], artificial intelligence and rail transport,” he said.