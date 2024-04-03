Five Star and partners promote eco-friendly \'No Refry\' campaign

This campaign, jointly launched by Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BSGF) and the Department of Health of the Ministry of Public Health for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), contributes to both public health and environmental well-being.

This partnership aligns with Five Star's commitment to encouraging its franchisees to promote the proper disposal of used cooking oil and encourage recycling by converting it into valuable products, such as SAF, thus supporting environmental sustainability, public health, and the promotion of green technology.