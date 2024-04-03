Bangchak, Sumitomo forge UCO-to-SAF supply chain for sustainability

This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in the strategic partnership between the two corporations, underscoring their shared values and dedication to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The agreement was jointly signed by Thamarat Paryoonsuk, Senior Executive Vice President of Refinery and Oil Trading Business Group, Bangchak Corporation PCL, and Yutaka Takamura, General Manager of Green Chemical, Strategic Business Unit (SBU), Chemical Solution Group, Sumitomo Corporation.

This inaugural strategic collaboration between the two companies seeks to establish a resilient and efficient UCO-to-SAF supply chain.