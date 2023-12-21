Unpopular tourist tax further postponed ‘until industry recovers’

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, however, clarified on Thursday that the tourist tax would not be revoked.

“The tourist tax collection would be postponed until the tourism situation is better. Although the fees are not high, we see that they may affect travel plans and the sentiment of many foreign tourists,” the minister said.

She explained that the tourism sector needed more time to recover after the pandemic.

In February, the previous government had approved the ministry’s plan to collect a 300-baht tourism fee from foreigners visiting Thailand by air and a 150-baht fee from visitors by land or sea. However, no specific time frame has been set to start the tourist tax collection.

Tourism and Sports Ministry permanent secretary Arrun Boonchai said the announcement on deferment of tourist tax collection was being finalised to be published in the Royal Gazette, adding that there was no specific time frame for the postponement. He said his ministry would seek a policy decision on the matter from the Cabinet.

Sudawan said the original plan called for part of the tourist tax collected to be spent on health and accident insurance for foreign tourists. With the postponement of the tax collection, she said the ministry would seek a 50-million-baht budget to cover costs in case foreign tourists get injured or fall ill during their stay in Thailand.



