Russian opposition politician sentenced to 8.5 years in prison on 'fake news' charges

Yashin, 39, was tried over a YouTube video released in April in which he discussed evidence uncovered by Western journalists of Russian atrocities in Bucha, near Kyiv, and cast doubt on the official Moscow version that such reports had been fabricated as a "provocation" against Russia.

Since Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls its "special military operation", it has intensified its clampdown on public dissent, with most prominent opposition figures either in jail or exile.

The legislation was passed days later, providing for jail terms of up to 15 years for disseminating "false information" about the military.

In a defiant post on his Telegram channel, Yashin urged his supporters to continue opposing the military operation.