BMW Thailand in talks with parent company to make EVs at Rayong plant

To be eligible for subsidy and import excise relief that could translate into price reduction, BMW Thailand would have to sign a contract with the government that it would make EVs locally in place of the imported ones.

The source, who is a senior executive of BMW Thailand, said his company is still in talks with the parent firm about making EVs at the BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand factory in Rayong.

If the BMW factory also makes EVs, the company will also be eligible for tax privileges from the Board of Investment (BOI), the source added.

The BOI has allowed vehicle manufacturers to apply for tax privileges as EV-makers in 2018. The BOI has said the tax privilege package for EV-makers can still be applied for.