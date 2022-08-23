Cabinet okays 2.9 billion baht budget to push EVs

Applicants must be eligible under the notifications, such as industrial operators with factories or importers appointed as official dealers.

Applicants must submit the retail price structure to the Excise Department so it can check how the subsidy will affect the price after discount. Also, they must collect proof of sale and register EVs and send them to the department every quarter.

They must make an agreement with the Excise Department to acknowledge and follow the department’s rules and conditions. They will have to repay the subsidy amount with 7.5 per cent interest per year if they fail to adhere to the conditions.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry reported that 18,100 EV cars and 8,800 EV motorcycles were eligible for the EV measures this year.

The measure is aimed at boosting the confidence of investors while the demand from consumers will increase.

The ministry is also encouraging the manufacturing of more battery electric vehicles to make Thailand the base for EV manufacturing while also improving the competition capability of EVs and parts.