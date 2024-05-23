Experts call for incentives, mechanisation to tackle stubble burning

Stubble burning is among the major causes of PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter) air pollution in Thailand. It can cause respiratory problems, heart disease and cancer, especially in the North where the area is surrounded by mountains.

Dares Kittiyopas, deputy director-general of the Department of Agricultural Extension, said air pollution in Thai agriculture came from three sources: rice straw in the Central region, sugarcane in the West and Northeast, and maize in the North.

The reason behind the stubble burning is the difficulty in preparing agricultural plots for the next cultivation. For instance, sugarcane leaves are sharp and make it difficult to plough the land, she explained.

She said the department had cooperated with relevant agencies to promote sustainable farming practices, such as campaigning among maize farmers in the North to refrain from farm burning, promoting the cultivation of fruits to solve soil erosion and setting up a fund to support farmers on machinery investment.

“A new act, which bans farmers from burning crops, would be passed soon, but I think the important thing is changing farmers’ mindset right away,” she said.