EGAT going international with Label 5 energy-saving scheme

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) plans to expand its Label 5 promotion of energy-saving devices to international markets.
EGAT governor Thepparat Theppitak said Label 5 would be piloted in neighbouring countries next year to help people save energy and access high-quality electrical products.
“Over the past 30 years, more and more electrical appliance manufacturers have joined the No 5 label campaign,” he said, adding that the scheme now covers products in both the household and industrial sectors.
Thepparat said EGAT has launched three campaigns to mark the New Year: