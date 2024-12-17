EGAT going international with Label 5 energy-saving scheme

Electricity authority announces New Year promotions, including free EV charging and discounts on appliances and accommodation

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) plans to expand its Label 5 promotion of energy-saving devices to international markets.

EGAT governor Thepparat Theppitak said Label 5 would be piloted in neighbouring countries next year to help people save energy and access high-quality electrical products.

“Over the past 30 years, more and more electrical appliance manufacturers have joined the No 5 label campaign,” he said, adding that the scheme now covers products in both the household and industrial sectors.

Thepparat said EGAT has launched three campaigns to mark the New Year: 

  • The authority is collaborating with shopping mall operators to provide 30,000 discounts, worth a total of 8.1 million baht, on Label 5 energy-saving products as New Year gifts.
  • EGAT is offering 20,000 coupons for electric vehicle charging at EleXA stations, valued at 2.72 million baht, to promote a low-carbon society.
  • Tourists are being offered 2,600 discounts on accommodation at eight EGAT dams, valued at 3.05 million baht, to stimulate the economy. The discounts cover the Bhumibol, Sirikit, Srinakarin, Vajiralongkorn, Sirindhorn, Chulabhorn, Ubol Ratana and Rajjaprabha dams.
