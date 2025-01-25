Trina Storage showcases solar-storage expertise for a sustainable future

The project, completed in two phases, is supported by Trina Storage's energy storage solutions, including a 27MW/54MWh liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS), Trina Storage Elementa, in Phase II. Leveraging Trinasolar's vertically integrated solutions—ranging from modules to energy storage and from battery cells to the AC side—the project exemplifies advanced solar-storage integration and intelligent power distribution, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Driving Green Transformation in Mining Subsidence Areas

Located in a former coal mining subsidence area, the project employs innovative land-use strategies. Its dual approach includes agriculture beneath photovoltaic panels and aquaculture integrated with floating solar installations. The use of Trinasolar's Vertex Series modules effectively reduces the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), ensuring strong returns for project stakeholders.

Central to the Phase II installation is Trina Storage's Elementa energy storage system, which offers modular design and intelligent safety features tailored to renewable energy applications. Elementa integrates Trina's proprietary battery cells, battery racks, battery management systems (BMS), liquid cooling, and fire safety systems, optimized for flexibility, easy installation, and efficient maintenance. Advanced safety features—such as pre-warning systems, module-level fire prevention, and water-based fire suppression—ensure the reliable and safe operation of the system throughout its lifecycle.