Thailand urged to adopt green construction to cut emissions

TUESDAY, MARCH 11, 2025

New technologies and standards are essential to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the construction sector, which accounts for 40% of global emissions, said Kecha Thirakomen, chairman of ECC Engineering Network (EEC Academy), on Monday.

Kecha highlighted that Thailand’s construction industry contributes 7-8% of the country’s GDP, amounting to 1.5 trillion to 2 trillion baht annually. However, it remains a significant emitter of greenhouse gases, making sustainable innovation a pressing priority.

 

Kecha Thirakomen, chairman of ECC Engineering Network (EEC Academy)

To address this challenge, various agencies are promoting green innovations in construction. Kecha pointed out that emissions in the sector stem from materials, energy use, waste and transportation, with cooling devices alone consuming up to 70% of a building's energy.

New technologies and standards are required to solve these issues, such as energy-efficient building design, the use of environmentally friendly materials, alternative energy systems and smart energy management, he said.

Kecha outlined five key global trends in the construction sector aimed at mitigating environmental impact:

  • Green Design and Planning – Utilising carbon footprint calculators, life-cycle assessments and sustainable building certifications to optimise resource management and building orientation for heat prevention.
  • Green Modular and Materials Construction – Implementing technologies such as 3D printing and construction robots to reduce construction time and costs.
  • Green Innovative Tech – Leveraging IoT, AI, and smart systems to enhance efficiency in building design, construction, supervision, and management.
  • Green Operation Quality – Introducing solutions like Cooling as a Service (CaaS), performance guarantees, and smart wastewater management to streamline building operations.
  • Green Innovation Energy – Supporting renewable energy, hydrogen, energy storage, Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), and district cooling systems to enhance sustainability.

“If Thailand can successfully develop an environmentally friendly construction industry, it will attract foreign investment and boost the enormous value for the Thai economy,” Kecha said.

He also invited industry stakeholders and the public to explore the latest sustainable construction trends at The Nova Expo 2025, scheduled for March 12-14 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

