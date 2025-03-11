Thailand urged to adopt green construction to cut emissions

Kecha highlighted that Thailand’s construction industry contributes 7-8% of the country’s GDP, amounting to 1.5 trillion to 2 trillion baht annually. However, it remains a significant emitter of greenhouse gases, making sustainable innovation a pressing priority.
To address this challenge, various agencies are promoting green innovations in construction. Kecha pointed out that emissions in the sector stem from materials, energy use, waste and transportation, with cooling devices alone consuming up to 70% of a building's energy.
New technologies and standards are required to solve these issues, such as energy-efficient building design, the use of environmentally friendly materials, alternative energy systems and smart energy management, he said.
Kecha outlined five key global trends in the construction sector aimed at mitigating environmental impact:
“If Thailand can successfully develop an environmentally friendly construction industry, it will attract foreign investment and boost the enormous value for the Thai economy,” Kecha said.
He also invited industry stakeholders and the public to explore the latest sustainable construction trends at The Nova Expo 2025, scheduled for March 12-14 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).