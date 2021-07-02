Saturday, July 17, 2021

tech

Thai Air Force launches 2nd observational satellite

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)s Napa 2 satellite was aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday. The satellite will be released into Earth orbit in the next 19 days.

Napa 2 is the second RTAF satellite sent into space after the Napa 1 satellite launched from Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana on September 3 last year.

The Napa 2 will view the Earth via multispectral imaging and false colour composite systems to help with natural disaster forecast and analysis.

RTAF said it was applying space technologies to support operations that will assist disaster victims.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : The Nation

