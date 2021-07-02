Thai Air Force launches 2nd observational satellite

Napa 2 is the second RTAF satellite sent into space after the Napa 1 satellite launched from Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana on September 3 last year.
The Napa 2 will view the Earth via multispectral imaging and false colour composite systems to help with natural disaster forecast and analysis.
RTAF said it was applying space technologies to support operations that will assist disaster victims.
Published : July 02, 2021
By : The Nation
