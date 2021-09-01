Thai importer unveils digital Covid testing device

View
APA Biotechs Care, an importer of skincare and medical equipment, said it had signed an agreement to import PixoTest POCT Covid-19 antigen testing devices on July 31.
Punyawee Ratanapatarapong, the company’s CEO, said the palm-sized device screens users for Covid-19 infection, records their health information and reports it via a smartphone application.
The PixoTest solution shortens the test-to-report time to 15 minutes, says its Taiwanese maker iXensor Co Ltd.
Punyawee added that the device had been used successfully in countries where new Covid-19 variants were discovered. She said it was a viable solution for screening in communities, businesses, tourism and education.
"To contain the spread of Covid-19, we should focus on testing frequently," she said, citing guidance from Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health.
She added that the company is in the process of registering the device with the Thai Food and Drug Administration.
