Thai importer unveils digital Covid testing device

APA Biotechs Care, an importer of skincare and medical equipment, said it had signed an agreement to import PixoTest POCT Covid-19 antigen testing devices on July 31.

Punyawee Ratanapatarapong, the company’s CEO, said the palm-sized device screens users for Covid-19 infection, records their health information and reports it via a smartphone application.

The PixoTest solution shortens the test-to-report time to 15 minutes, says its Taiwanese maker iXensor Co Ltd.

Punyawee added that the device had been used successfully in countries where new Covid-19 variants were discovered. She said it was a viable solution for screening in communities, businesses, tourism and education.

"To contain the spread of Covid-19, we should focus on testing frequently," she said, citing guidance from Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health.