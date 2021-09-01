Monday, September 13, 2021

tech

Thai importer unveils digital Covid testing device

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Thai importer unveils digital Covid...

A digital Covid-19 testing device was unveiled as Thailand’s latest weapon against the virus crisis on Wednesday.

372

View

APA Biotechs Care, an importer of skincare and medical equipment, said it had signed an agreement to import PixoTest POCT Covid-19 antigen testing devices on July 31.

Punyawee Ratanapatarapong, the company’s CEO, said the palm-sized device screens users for Covid-19 infection, records their health information and reports it via a smartphone application.

The PixoTest solution shortens the test-to-report time to 15 minutes, says its Taiwanese maker iXensor Co Ltd.

Punyawee added that the device had been used successfully in countries where new Covid-19 variants were discovered. She said it was a viable solution for screening in communities, businesses, tourism and education.

"To contain the spread of Covid-19, we should focus on testing frequently," she said, citing guidance from Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health.

She added that the company is in the process of registering the device with the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

Published : September 01, 2021

Related News

Stealth robocar startup sees remote drivers as autonomy shortcut

Published : September 08, 2021

Big jump in number of poor and very poor schoolgoing children in Covid aftermath

Published : September 05, 2021

How to keep your phone charged and useful in a natural disaster

Published : September 03, 2021

Responding against a ransomware attack resulting to a data breach

Published : August 30, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.