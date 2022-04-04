Top Thai developers eyeing virtual land in Bangkokverse

In an article published on Monday, Thansettakij media platform said nine developers – AssetWise, Frasers Property (Thailand), Raimon Land, Charn Issara Development, Eastern Star Real Estate, Grand Unity Development, Origin Property, SCOPE and TCC Assets – were studying and negotiating the purchase of virtual land.

As per the Bangkokverse master plan, a total virtual area of 876 rai divided into 848 plots is up for sale. However, the “superblock” or a prime area located next to a big park only has eight plots.

It is believed that the developers will use this as an opportunity to give Thailand’s real-estate world a brand-new facet. Though the price of these virtual plots has not been revealed, it is expected to be high and may rise in the future if the platform is successful.

Developers of Bangkokverse say the virtual city is expected to open in the third quarter of this year.