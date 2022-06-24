The Nation, Block Mountain, and MetaverseXR invite you to "Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022"

The Nation is holding “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” in collaboration with blockchain and digital asset event organiser Block Mountain and MetaverseXR, a leading world expert in virtual reality creation and management in Metaverse.
Metaverse is a virtual world that people can spend their time and live their lives in to do a myriad of activities including shopping, relaxing, socialising as well as doing business. It is estimated that the value of Metaverse will jump from currently US$36.7 billion to $947 billion by 2030 and that people will spend more time in Metaverse than they do in reality.
The “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” will have three zones, namely the Experience Zone, Competition Zone, and Conference & Workshop Zone.
In the Experience Zone, participants will get first-hand experience in Metaverse through the use of VR glasses and controllers to interact with objects and move around in the virtual world. Over 20 booths have been prepared for participants, where companies will showcase their products and services related to Metaverse.
The Competition Zone gives student contestants a platform to present their business plans or innovative ideas for products, services, or community building in Metaverse. Teams with the best start-up ideas will be selected to win scholarships worth 200,000 baht in total.
In the Conference & Workshop Zone, experts in technology, business, product development, and Metaverse trends will take the stage in various seminar sessions throughout the three-day event. Topics of discussion include “Why Metaverse is the Next Big Thing in Web 3.0”, “Now and Next Metaverse Technology”, “Big Players”, “Metaverse Trend and Movement”, “Rule & Role of Government Agencies, Infrastructure & Network”, and “Thailand's Status in the Metaverse”.
